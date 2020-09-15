Advertisement

Springfield City Utilities placing fiber lines in neighborhoods, a few damages in one

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Utilities is working on a project to place new fiber lines down across the area in several neighborhoods, allowing for a faster internet option.

City Utilities has hired multiple contractors to take care of the project, which has been in the works for about a year. As with any sizable project, there are bound to be a few road bumps along the way.

In one Greene County neighborhood, some homeowners are frustrated with a few issues they have had in the last few days during recent construction in their subdivision.

“It an inconvenience for sure, but it has to be done to get the infrastructure in place,” homeowner Matt Keel said.

Keel’s sprinkler line was accidentally hit during the project on his street.

“We went out there and looked in the whole and saw our water piper for our sprinklers I could see it had a gash in it,” he said.

The line is repaired now, but Keel said he is afraid it would not have been fixed if he had not noticed it right away.

“I pointed it out to one of the supervisors and they were able to fix it before the hole got filled back up,” he said. "If I hadn’t noticed it, if I hadn’t stopped it, they would have just buried it with a big leak in the pipe.”

A spokesperson with City Utilities said he understands peoples' frustrations when this kind of thing happens to them

“With a project of this magnitude we know there’s going to be issues," City Utilities spokesperson Joel Alexander said. “We know that we’re going to have issues with people’s yards. We know that we’re going to unfortunately run into lines, whether that be a sewer line, a water line, a personal irrigation line or things like that.”

Alexander said CU is working closely with the contractors to make sure these types of issues are resolved when they do occur.

“We’re prepared for that,” he said. “We want people to know that if that does happen we’re going to come back and make those repairs or we’ll make those repairs immediately.”

Just one house down from Matt Keel, a sewer line was busted. Keel was frustrated about his sprinkler issue, but he felt worse for his neighbor.

“We are not using the basement right now," Mary Macharia said. "It hasn’t gone up to the dry wall. It’s just the carpeting. So that’s good.”

Macharia said she was frustrated when it first happened, but both CU and the contractors have been helpful resolving the issue.

“They’ve been sorry about it, a little bit too late," Macharia laughed. "But they’ve been trying to work with us. So that’s where we are. The company, the sub-contracting company, the owner has been really super nice. He wants to do the clean up, the carpet installation and just fix the whole problem.”

Alexander said he also understands the flags in peoples' yards may also be a bit of a bother. He said he understands people may want to remove them, which he does not recommend but said is okay. However, he said people should definitely not remove the paint markings because it could very likely lead to issues.

If you have had issues with the construction during this project, Alexander said he suggests people call their fiber project line at 417-575-7800.

