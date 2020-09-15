Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19-related deaths

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Both suffered from underlying health conditions. But neither lived in a long-term care facility.

“These deaths and too many others are a sad reminder that COVID-19 is taking from us loved ones who had years ahead of them. Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm,” reiterated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “Many of us live robust lives every day with the underlying health conditions that can make us more at risk to severe complications from this disease. We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks and washing our hands.”

Health leaders report 16 deaths from COVID-19 in September alone. Since the pandemic, 46 in Greene County have died from the virus.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure.

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

