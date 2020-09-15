Advertisement

St. Louis matches homicide total for all of last year

Police patrol a downtown street Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in St. Louis. With the city facing an increase in violent crime, including homicides, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist policing downtown, a patrol official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Police patrol a downtown street Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in St. Louis. With the city facing an increase in violent crime, including homicides, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist policing downtown, a patrol official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenage girl shot to death Monday in St. Louis is the city’s 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 1/2 months still to go in the year.

Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. in the city’s Riverview neighborhood in far northern St. Louis and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age but say she is a minor.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings have spiked to alarming levels since June 1 despite several efforts aimed at curbing violence.

St. Louis has had one of the nation’s highest per capita homicide rates for several years.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry spell ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Slightly warmer today

News

Man from Macks Creek sentenced to prison for the shooting deaths of a couple near Tunas, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man will spend 48 years in prison for the shooting deaths of a couple in Dallas County.

News

Duplex damaged by a fire in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Everyone inside the building managed to escape.

News

Greene County Dispatch has options for contacting 911

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Greene County emergency communications director Kris Inman says it's very rare that a person's 911 call won't connect.

Latest News

News

Springfield woman urges community to take precautions to stop COVID-19 spread after father dies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Warren Findley is the 44th person in Greene County, Missouri to die from COVID-19.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Lebanon, Mo. Police Department warning about scam disguised with their phone number

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
It is an age-old scam that has been around for a while, but now targeting a new group of people.

News

Lake Ozark looking at possible ‘tiny home’ development to help address affordable housing issue

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Springfield’s Gillioz Theatre auctioning off posters from years of shows

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
For the first time, the Gillioz Theatre is opening the vault and assembled an online auction of 99 select posters, the vast majority signed by the artists.

News

Arkansas reports 399 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

News

Central Missouri deputy won’t be charged in woman’s shooting death

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pettis County sheriff’s deputy shot Hannah Fizer, 25, after stopping her for traffic violations in Sedalia on June 13.