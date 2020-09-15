St. Louis matches homicide total for all of last year

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenage girl shot to death Monday in St. Louis is the city’s 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 1/2 months still to go in the year.

Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. in the city’s Riverview neighborhood in far northern St. Louis and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age but say she is a minor.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings have spiked to alarming levels since June 1 despite several efforts aimed at curbing violence.

St. Louis has had one of the nation’s highest per capita homicide rates for several years.

