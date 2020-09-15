Advertisement

State of Arkansas adds 139 new probable deaths; daily cases rise again

He made the announcement at his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced an additional 139 probable deaths from COVID-19 from around the state since the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control asked the state to add the probable deaths to its numbers. The new deaths include antigen testing or where COVID-19 was listed as a possible cause of death.

Health leaders reported an additional 676 daily cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 70,125. The total nearly doubles totals the past two days. Washington County in northwest Arkansas led the state with 91 cases. Many of those cases centered around the University of Arkansas.

