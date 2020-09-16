Advertisement

100 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS: On Your Side shares advice to not let the Grinch steal your holiday

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It might be hard to believe, but it’s true. Christmas is 100 days away.

If you haven’t started planning your holiday shopping budget, you better act fast.

Make a list and yes, check it twice. Figure out who you’re buying for and don’t change your mind.

“If you spend on gifts, whether it’s holidays or otherwise, it should be part of your written household budget,” said money expert Kenny Gott.

He says it’s okay to talk about the holiday spending plan with extended family. Remember for many, maybe you because of the pandemic, the Christmas budget might not be as big compared to last year.

Get creative. Cookies and crafts go a long way.

“Grandma is going to love it." said Gott. “She won’t forget it and she won’t regift it.”

Bottom line, the last thing you want is too much Christmas cheer that leads to credit card debt in the new year.

“If you normally load up a credit card with holiday gifts and it takes several months, or the entire year to pay off, you’re giving the credit card company the highest gift of all high interest payments,” said Gott.

Most holiday shoppers are guilty of this: One for you, one for me. Remember, stick to that list. If you start saving $20 a week, by Black Friday, you’ll have $200.

If you plan to buy a big ticket item, you’ll want to do that no later than Black Friday. Because of the pandemic, many manufactures are behind, which means you need to plan ahead if you want that gift before Christmas Day. Same goes with online shopping, this year, you really don’t want to procrastinate.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed Missouri man she helped free

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Moore, a two-time Olympian who won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold in 2019 to focus on ministry work, criminal justice system reform and the specific case of Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges.

News

Family of worker killed on TV tower in Fordland, Mo. sues Missouri State University

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Steve Lemay ran a tower repair company out of Washington state. He died in the accident.

News

100 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS: On Your Side shares advice to not let the Grinch steal your holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Only two bills pass both Missouri House, Senate during special session on violent crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Latest News

News

Judge sets new trial for Dent County man freed from prison for murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Last year’s rainy summer had farmers driving all the way out to Kentucky just to find a good pumpkin.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives but no rain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long dry stretch ahead

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

2nd class of 4th graders in Seymour, Mo. quarantined after positive test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The latest employee had not been on campus since Friday.

News

Greene County sees more requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for November election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says his office has never seen this many requests for mail-in or absentee ballots. Because of this, voters are encouraged to send back their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.