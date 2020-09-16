Advertisement

2nd class of 4th graders in Seymour, Mo. quarantined after positive test

Last virtual townhall held with City of Burlington, school district
Last virtual townhall held with City of Burlington, school district(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Seymour School District quarantined a second fourth-grade class after a second fourth-grade staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest employee had not been on campus since Friday. The students must quarantine for two weeks. The school developed education plans while the students are working from home.

District Superintendent Steve Richards released this statement below on Facebook.

Hello, patrons of the Seymour R-II School District. Today, September 16, we had a fourth grade staff member test...

Posted by Seymour R-II School District on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Leah Hill
Last year’s rainy summer had farmers driving all the way out to Kentucky just to find a good pumpkin.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives but no rain

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long dry stretch ahead

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Greene County sees more requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for November election

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says his office has never seen this many requests for mail-in or absentee ballots. Because of this, voters are encouraged to send back their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,100+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up nearly 600+ cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

New trial set in old cold case, Donald Nash a free man, at least for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
“There were two different samples of DNA under her fingernails. It was hers and it was his. There is no third DNA, so where is the other DNA if somebody else did it?”

News

MSU sets aside funds for free saliva-based COVID-19 test on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The university tells KY3 $115,000 were set aside this year for surveillance testing, ideally giving the university a look at how the coronavirus could be spreading asymptomatically on campus.

News

Cards manager Shildt docked 1 game, misses nightcap vs Brews

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals and Brewers, both under .500 but competing for spots in the expanded playoff field, tangled with Milwaukee leading 13-2.

News

MSU sets aside $800,000 for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Branson Convention Center faces financial struggles, asks city for funding - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago