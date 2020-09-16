2nd class of 4th graders in Seymour, Mo. quarantined after positive test
The Seymour School District quarantined a second fourth-grade class after a second fourth-grade staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest employee had not been on campus since Friday. The students must quarantine for two weeks. The school developed education plans while the students are working from home.
District Superintendent Steve Richards released this statement below on Facebook.
