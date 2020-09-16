Advertisement

Cards manager Shildt docked 1 game, misses nightcap vs Brews

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina has words with Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura and Jedd Gyorko during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina has words with Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura and Jedd Gyorko during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was suspended one game for his role in a bench-clearing fracas in Milwaukee, and was set to miss the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Brewers.

Major League Baseball announced the penalty about 35 minutes before the Cardinals and Brewers met in the opener at Miller Park.

Shildt was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount “for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident” in the fifth inning of an 18-3 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals and Brewers, both under .500 but competing for spots in the expanded playoff field, tangled with Milwaukee leading 13-2.

Shildt and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell were ejected, soon after Brewers star Ryan Braun was awarded first base on a rare catcher’s interference call against Yadier Molina.

Shildt came off the bench to examine Molina’s left arm, then he and the All-Star catcher approached the Milwaukee dugout and exchanged words with Brewers players. Players from both teams' dugouts and bullpens massed in front of the Milwaukee bench.

“I go to check on him and make sure he’s OK and hear something out of the (Brewers) dugout,” Shildt said after the game. “We don’t start things, but we’re not going to take it. Heard something I didn’t appreciate. I will always have our players' backs.”

Said Counsell: “Apparently there was a little miscommunication between (Shildt) and our dugout, him and me, I should say, him and me.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Leah Hill
Last year’s rainy summer had farmers driving all the way out to Kentucky just to find a good pumpkin.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives but no rain

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long dry stretch ahead

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

2nd class of 4th graders in Seymour, Mo. quarantined after positive test

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The latest employee had not been on campus since Friday.

News

Greene County sees more requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for November election

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says his office has never seen this many requests for mail-in or absentee ballots. Because of this, voters are encouraged to send back their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,100+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up nearly 600+ cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

New trial set in old cold case, Donald Nash a free man, at least for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
“There were two different samples of DNA under her fingernails. It was hers and it was his. There is no third DNA, so where is the other DNA if somebody else did it?”

News

MSU sets aside funds for free saliva-based COVID-19 test on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The university tells KY3 $115,000 were set aside this year for surveillance testing, ideally giving the university a look at how the coronavirus could be spreading asymptomatically on campus.

News

MSU sets aside $800,000 for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Branson Convention Center faces financial struggles, asks city for funding - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago