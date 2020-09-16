Conservatory of the Ozarks in Springfield is closing at the end of September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Conservatory of the Ozarks posted on their Facebook Page that they’ve had a drop in enrollment because of Covid-19.

The conservatory teaches music lessons to adults and children. The fine arts academy has been operating at nearly half of their normal enrollment for six months.

Below is a letter the academy posted on their Facebook Page:

Dear Students,

I have some sad news to share with all of you. Due to the sudden and dramatic decrease in the Conservatory’s student enrollment during the COVID pandemic, the Conservatory will be closing at the end of September, 2020. We had hoped to see a rebound in enrollment with our normal back to school rush, but this year the rush has not materialized for us unfortunately. After operating at nearly half of our normal enrollment for 6 months, with no end in sight, we have had to make the difficult decision to close our doors.

I have loved hearing all of you making music during your lessons and at the Conservatory’s recitals. I have loved seeing the beautiful artwork and hearing the dramatic recitations you have prepared. I will miss seeing every one of you in the hallway at the Conservatory each week.

I hope all of you will be able to continue your journey in the fine arts into the future. Most teachers from the Conservatory will continue teaching their students through either online or in-home lessons. Please discuss your future plans for your lessons with your teacher.

Thank you so much for sharing your time and talent during your time at the Conservatory and best wishes for the future! Your commitment to your monthly tuition payments has enabled all of us instructors at the Conservatory to earn a living by doing something we love -- working with wonderful students every day!

Best wishes with your journey in the fine arts!

Miss Heather

