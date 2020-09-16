Advertisement

Family of worker killed on TV tower in Fordland, Mo. sues Missouri State University

Fordland, Mo.
Fordland, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -

The family of a worker killed in a TV tower collapse in Fordland, Mo. in 2018 is suing Missouri State University for wrongful death.

Steve Lemay ran a tower repair company out of Washington state. He died in the accident.

Missouri State University owned the tower, which it used for its Ozarks Public Television station. The lawsuit accuses the university of owning a dangerous property and taking no steps to fix the problems or warn Lemay of the dangers.

It cites damages for pain and suffering and loss of income, as well as medical and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed Missouri man she helped free

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Moore, a two-time Olympian who won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold in 2019 to focus on ministry work, criminal justice system reform and the specific case of Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges.

News

100 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS: On Your Side shares advice to not let the Grinch steal your holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
If you haven’t started planning your holiday shopping budget, you better act fast.

News

100 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS: On Your Side shares advice to not let the Grinch steal your holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Only two bills pass both Missouri House, Senate during special session on violent crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Latest News

News

Judge sets new trial for Dent County man freed from prison for murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Last year’s rainy summer had farmers driving all the way out to Kentucky just to find a good pumpkin.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives but no rain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Long dry stretch ahead

News

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

2nd class of 4th graders in Seymour, Mo. quarantined after positive test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The latest employee had not been on campus since Friday.

News

Greene County sees more requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for November election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says his office has never seen this many requests for mail-in or absentee ballots. Because of this, voters are encouraged to send back their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.