Family of worker killed on TV tower in Fordland, Mo. sues Missouri State University

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -

The family of a worker killed in a TV tower collapse in Fordland, Mo. in 2018 is suing Missouri State University for wrongful death.

Steve Lemay ran a tower repair company out of Washington state. He died in the accident.

Missouri State University owned the tower, which it used for its Ozarks Public Television station. The lawsuit accuses the university of owning a dangerous property and taking no steps to fix the problems or warn Lemay of the dangers.

It cites damages for pain and suffering and loss of income, as well as medical and funeral expenses.

