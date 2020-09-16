Greene County sees more requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for November election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says his office has never seen this many requests for mail-in or absentee ballots. Because of this, voters are encouraged to send back their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

“Don’t delay," Schoeller says. "That’s one thing we’re really recommending. We’ve been getting requests frankly since before the August election this year and so we get requests every day. I encourage you, if you’re wanting a mail-in ballot or you’re needing to have your absentee ballot mailed to you, make that request today.”

Mail-in ballots will start being sent out on September 22, the same day in-person absentee voting begins. Voters who choose in-person absentee can do so from that date until the day before the election.

When a mail-in ballot is received, the deputy clerk checks to make sure the address is correct, the signature is correct and the ballot is notarized, if it needed to be. If you are voting absentee for health reasons that would excuse you, you don’t need it notarized. If anything is incorrect or missing, the clerk’s office follows up with the voter.

“The more people that vote prior to election day, that will make election day crowding less likely," Schoeller says. "People can come and cast their vote more safely with that and so having that right balance of people that vote by mail and those people who come and vote in-person absentee will make it better for people on election day.”

The ballots themselves won’t be counted until election day. Peggy Stepp works on the bi-partisan election team here in Greene County. That team counts the ballots to making sure the number received matches the number accounted for. Then, the ballots are put through a high-speed counting machine that was purchased earlier this year.

“I’m an old softie," Stepp says. "I’m an old social studies teacher. I’m certified to teach 7 to 12 in social studies. I want every vote to count, even if you don’t agree with me.”

The last day to request a mail in ballot is October 21.

