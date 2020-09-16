Grocery stores think some local pandemic trends are here to stay

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Grocery stores have really experienced a year like no other.

Stay at home orders put pressure on the stores and the pandemic has changed some buying habits for shoppers.

One of the biggest trends that the grocery industry has really seen: Curbside pick-up.

This trend really kicked off in 2018 but has definitely accelerated this year due to the pandemic.

Michelle Kauffman from Harter House who has grown up in the grocery store businesses and thinks this one is here to stay.

"I definitely think the people will continue with the curbside and home delivery,” she says.

But that’s not the only change.

Customers' eating habits are changing. More people are opting to eat at home instead of heading to a restaurant. Grocery store numbers are an easy way to track that trend and they are going up.

“Our sales are up," Kauffman explains. "Probably about 30 percent. Even 40 and 50 percent this past weekend at the lake because it was so nice. They had a really good increase in sales. People are eating at home.”

Interestingly enough, though we did see some meat price increases at the beginning of the pandemic those have gone back down along with the price of produce. So as long as you’re not looking for cleaning supplies (which stores are still unable to get, especially name brands like Clorox) everything else inside of the store has the supply.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.