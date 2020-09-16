Advertisement

Horse rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Mack Creeks, Mo

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) -

A horse at Lake of the Ozarks is okay after getting stuck in the mud. The Southwest Camden Fire Protection District posted these pictures to their Facebook Page.

Southwest Camden Fire Protection District
Firefighters from Mid County Fire joined in the rescue north of Macks Creek Tuesday afternoon. The owner found the horse stuck in mud near a pond.

Southwest Camden Fire Protection District
The firefighters worked to pull the horse out.

Southwest Camden Fire Protection District
After getting some food and rest, the horse got back onto its feet. A vet then did a check up.

Southwest Camden Fire Protection District
