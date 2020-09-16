Advertisement

Hospitalizations spike for COVID-19 in Missouri

Cox South COVID-19 Unit
Cox South COVID-19 Unit(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have risen in recent days across Missouri, according to data from the state health department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that three of the four highest days for hospitalizations have occurred over the past week.

The most recent data shows 1,021 patients in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest day on record. The highest was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were hospitalized. The fourth-highest number of hospitalizations on record occurred Friday, with 1,008 patients.

The number of confirmed cases has risen dramatically since the state reopened for business in mid-June. Missouri reported 1,317 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 105,396 since counting began in March. Eighteen more deaths also were reported. All told, 1,732 Missourians have died from COVID-19.

PAGE MAINTAINS POWER IN ST. LOUIS COUNTY

The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday turned aside two bills that sought to take away pandemic-related power from County Executive Sam Page and the health department.

St. Louis County has had more cases and deaths than any other Missouri jurisdiction, and Page, a Democrat, has initiated stricter guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus than those required statewide by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Among those restrictions are limits on youth sports competitions, which have drawn several protests and rallies in recent days.

One bill turned down by the council would have given it more involvement in how long a pandemic-related emergency declaration from the county executive could last. The other bill would have required two-thirds of council members to approve extending orders from the health department director.

The council, in a 4-3 vote, declined to take up either bill.

MORE MASK MANDATES

At least two more jurisdictions are taking new steps aimed at slowing the virus' spread.

The St. Francois County Health Board in southeast Missouri on Tuesday approved a countywide mask mandate, the Park Hills Daily Journal reported.

The approval came despite heated opposition and protests from some residents of the county, which is about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray signed an emergency order mandating face coverings in most indoor areas except homes. The St. Joseph News-Press reported that the mandate takes effect Thursday. The mask mandate comes as hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been spiking in St. Joseph.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The family holiday so many look forward to each year is going to look different in the pandemic as parents and the people who provide Halloween fun navigate a myriad of restrictions and safety concerns.

News

Mizzou journalism school faculty criticize system president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The letter said actions could have a “chilling effect.”

News

Conservatory of the Ozarks in Springfield is closing at the end of September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fine Arts Academy is closing at the end of September

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front arrives tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Long dry stretch ahead

Latest News

News

Horse rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Mack Creeks, Mo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Horse is doing fine after getting stuck in the mud in Camden County, Mo

News

Missouri Task Force 1 staged near Lake Pontchartrain ahead of Hurricane Sally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Type 3 team is made up of 46 personnel with an emphasis in water rescue capabilities.

News

Grocery stores think some local pandemic trends are here to stay

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grocery stores have really experienced a year like no other.

News

Motorcyclist from Reeds Spring killed in a head-on crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Highway patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash

News

Millions will be spent to renovate hundreds of affordable housing units in Springfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Affordable housing overhaul project.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up nearly 700 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.