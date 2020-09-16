Advertisement

Millions will be spent to renovate hundreds of affordable housing units in Springfield

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-million-dollar project to overhaul affordable housing is happening in Springfield.

The housing complexes are currently managed by the Housing Authority of Springfield. They will be sold to Keystone Family Homes, LP who will use a private developer to renovate nearly 300 homes.

"This is very exciting. I’ve actually waited for this for about three years, " said Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Springfield, Katrena Wolfram.

She explained that the renovations to hundreds of homes throughout the city are not only aesthetic but very necessary and long overdue.

“All the plumbing that was built in 1972 and the 1960′s is all going to be revamped. You’re not even going to recognize Bolivar Road Apartments, Cedarbrook, Villa Marie, Norton Road and Dogwood Square,” said.

The Industrial Development Authority of the City of Springfield is helping the project along. Housing revenue bonds of up to $22 million dollars will be issued. They will be used to finance a portion of the of the costs of the sale and rehabilitation of the units.

“They are transferring the units into private ownership. The private owners are going to be able to borrow against the value of the properties in order to rehab the properties,” said Director of Economic Development for Springfield, Sarah Kerner.

She said that the city is playing a big role, there is no cost or risk to the taxpayers and does not affect the city’s debt.

“It allows the bonds to be obtained at a tax-free status. The liability is between the bank that’s financing the project and actually purchasing the bonds and the developer,” said Kerner.

Additionally, the project is set to boost the local economy.

“It also brings quite a bit of work and labor into the community, about $35 million dollars, just for this first phase,” said Wolfram.

Tenants will be relocated at no cost while the improvements are being made. Their rent will not increase once they move back.

“I’ve been doing this 31 years. To actually see and feel the tenants' compassion and excitement for this change is great. We’ve got a great partnership and a lot of work to do,” said Wolfram.

Rehabilitating the family units is just the first of three phases in this project.

Construction will last a few years and is set to start in just a few months.

A public hearing about the issuance of the bonds and the project will be held via teleconference on September 22. Those interested can call 877-230-5394 and use the access code 2188566# to join the call.

Written comments may be submitted to:

Sarah Kerner

Economic Development Director

City of Springfield

840 N. Boonville Ave.

Springfield, MO 65802

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up nearly 700 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

One Springfield-area subdivision covered in a construction mess

Updated: 5 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Springfield City Utilities placing fiber lines in neighborhoods, damages reported in one subdivision

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Springfield City Utilities is working on a project to place new fiber lines down across the area in several neighborhoods, allowing for a faster internet option.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Week of Dry Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Slightly warmer today

Latest News

News

FALSE NEGATIVES: Why timing is everything with COVID-19 testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
“The optimal time frame to get tested would be in that five to seven day window after someone has been exposed," Dr. Yoon said.

News

Bipartisan campaign urging Missouri voters to reject ‘Amendment 3’ in November election

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Douglas County authorities searching for man considered dangerous

Updated: 6 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Effort to test young athletes raises awareness for hidden heart conditions

Updated: 6 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Bipartisan campaign urging Missouri voters to reject ‘Amendment 3’ in November election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A bipartisan campaign is urging voters to reject 'Amendment 3' on the Missouri ballot in November.

News

Homeland Security document says White Supremacy group biggest threat, local expert disagrees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Leaked documents from the Department of Homeland Security say "White supremacists are the gravest terror threat to the United States," but a local expert on the topic disagrees.