Mizzou journalism school faculty criticize system president

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, University of Missouri system president Mun Choi speaks during a news conference in Columbia, Mo. University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School faculty members are criticizing the university system's president for comments and actions that they say could discourage dissent. Fifteen faculty members signed a letter Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, to Choi, who is also chancellor at system's flagship Columbia campus, the Columbia Missourian reported. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, University of Missouri system president Mun Choi speaks during a news conference in Columbia, Mo. University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School faculty members are criticizing the university system's president for comments and actions that they say could discourage dissent. Fifteen faculty members signed a letter Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, to Choi, who is also chancellor at system's flagship Columbia campus, the Columbia Missourian reported. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School faculty members are criticizing the university system’s president for actions and comments that they say could discourage dissent.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 15 faculty members signed a letter Monday to Mun Choi. It comes after he faced a backlash last week for blocking students on Twitter who criticized the school’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He unblocked them the next day. He also came under criticism for telling top university officials in July that he expected their support for a decision to keep a Thomas Jefferson statue on the Columbia campus.

The letter said those actions could have a “chilling effect.” 

