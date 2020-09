NEAR REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -Joshua Beasley, 35, of Reeds Spring was killed when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on Tuesday afternoon.

The highway patrol says Beasley was driving on the wrong side of Keystone Road east of town just after 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

