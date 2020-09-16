Only two bills pass both Missouri House, Senate during special session on violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Only two bills Missouri Governor Mike Parson wanted lawmakers to pass to address violent crime in the state were signed by the Missouri House of Representatives Wednesday, before both chambers of the General Assembly put an end to the special session.

Lawmakers in both the state House and Senate agreed to establish a pretrial witness protection fund, and agreed to allow first responders in St. Louis to live outside of city limits.

Those two bills passed by the Senate were signed by House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, Wednesday afternoon.

Haahr did not take up three other bills sent to the House by the upper chamber.

Those bills would have toughened penalties for anyone who sells or gives a gun to a child, made it a crime to help someone 17 or younger commit a crime with a weapon, and would have allowed the Attorney General to step in and help the St. Louis Circuit Attorney prosecute homicide cases within the city.

Governor Parson expanded the scope of the special session to allow that concurrent jurisdiction, citing a backlog in homicide cases not having charges filed in St. Louis.

Last month, the Missouri House chose to not pass a bill that would have allowed judges to try teenagers between 16- and 18-years-old as an adult for certain crimes involving a weapon.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, released a statement saying, "Governor Mike Parson defunded police and other emergency responders this summer by unilaterally slashing $2.66 million in funding from the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s budget, including eliminating $1.81 million allocated to the State Highway Patrol. Yet after depriving law enforcement of resources, the governor has wasted $200,000 and counting in taxpayer money on a vanity special session solely intended to boost his flagging prospects for election to a full term.

“A year ago, House Democrats strongly urged the governor to take the mounting death toll from violent crime seriously, but he ignored it until pretending to care seemed politically expedient. Even then, he spurned polices to prevent violent crime in favor of legislation focusing on crime’s aftermath, which won’t prevent a single life from being lost or family from being destroyed. Try as he might to manufacture a contrary public image, the governor’s record on public safety remains dismal.”

Governor Mike Parson will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

