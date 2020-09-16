Advertisement

Prepare to see plenty of pumpkins this fall in the Ozarks

A dry summer actually helped this year’s pumpkin season
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Fall is right around the corner, you may be itching to carve out the fun. Dan Bigbee, with Fassnight Creek Farms, said you should think about getting your pumpkins soon.

Last year’s rainy summer had farmers driving all the way out to Kentucky just to find a good pumpkin.

“Last year was too much rain at one time,” Bigbee said.

The rain drowned and molded the pumpkins. This year, the hot, dry, summer produced a good pumpkin crop

“They prefer to be grown on dry ground with just their roots wet,” Bigbee said.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park will have their pumpkins available starting September 26. They will also be opening their corn maze for the season.

Fassnight Creek Farms already has pumpkins available for sale.

You will want to get your pumpkins early this year.

“The demand is astronomical,” Bigbee said.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with the Springfield Greene County Park Board, said they are expecting good pumpkin sales this year. She says families are itching to get outdoors and experience fall traditions, especially since the coronavirus has canceled fall festivals around the Ozarks.

“It is fun to come out and pick your own pumpkin, and walk around in a field full of them, and find just the right one,” Edwards said, “We do sell hundreds and hundreds of pounds of pumpkins every year."

A good pumpkin should last you all the way past thanksgiving. Check to make sure there are no soft spots.

“Make sure there are no spots or blemishes. Make sure the stem is well attached,” Bigbee said.

Wait to carve the pumpkins until a few days before Halloween.

“First couple weeks of September, it’s alright to go ahead and decorate. Now you can’t carve them until three or four days before Halloween otherwise they’ll collapse,” Bigbee said.

Where to buy Pumpkins
Millsap Farm
Pickin' Patch Farm
Campbell's Maze Daze & Pumpkin Patch
Exeter Corn Maze
Fassnight Creek Farm
Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

