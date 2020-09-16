Advertisement

Springfield bicycle group raises money for teenager who’s bike was stolen

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield bicycle club raised money to replace a teenager’s stolen specialized bike.

The thieves stole the three-wheeled bicycle recently. When the bicycle club found out about it, they quickly got to work. They raised enough money for the new bike, helmet and water bottle.

The group surprised the teenager Wednesday.

