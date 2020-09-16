Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported an additional three deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Health leaders say the victims include a man in his 40s associated with long-term care, a woman in her 70s associated with long-term care and a man in his 90s. All of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. Older adults and people of any age with underlying health conditions may have more severe illness from COVID-19.

“This virus unfortunately continues to show us nobody is immune, especially those at increased risk. People with underlying health conditions who had many healthy years ahead of them are dying,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks, washing our hands and staying home when we are sick.”

County health leaders report 19 COVID-19 in September. A total of 49 Greene County residents have died from the virus since the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

