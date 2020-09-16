Advertisement

Springfield store owner struggles to catch shoplifters with mask requirements

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One Springfield business owner worries thieves are getting more confident, stealing while wearing masks. That business is struggling to catch shoplifters.

The owner of Mike’s Unique Antique Flea Market said earlier this week, someone strolled into his store and stole a skateboard. He said shoplifters are not a new problem. The challenge now is identifying them, with half of their faces covered.

Michael Cook said he deals with thieves every day.

“They steal a lot of CD’s, movies, jewelry, costume jewelry. They steal a lot of that.” he said.

This time, it was a 150-dollar skateboard. In the past, his high-tech security cameras have helped.

“Then we know who it is and we can ban them from the store... but now I don’t know who they are because they’re wearing masks," Cook said.

He said whoever stole that skateboard was wearing plain clothes, and said there was nothing identifiable about them.

“Short of somebody cold conking him, what are we supposed to do?” Cook asked.

Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says masks don’t necessarily make it easier for thieves to take what they want.

“It doesn’t alarm the average person to see someone with a mask on because everyone is wearing them," Winston said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not changed much with its investigative tactics in light of masking ordinances. Detectives will still look at a suspect’s clothes, tattoos, facial hair or other features. Winston said they might even use a mask to help, as people are now wearing masks with different patterns, logos and materials.

“If at all possible, we could also use masks to distinguish one person from another," Winston said.

Winston encourages all businesses and homeowners to have security cameras inside and outside. He said cameras on the outside could catch vehicle descriptions or faces before being covered with a mask.

Cook said his current situation proves, that’ll only go so far.

“Myself and some other stores are just barely hanging on. We can’t afford for shoplifters to come in here and steal," Cook said.

Cook said he hopes he doesn’t have to resort to asking customers to remove their masks as they walk in, so he can have every face on file. At this point, the everyday occurrence has to stop, but Cook does not see an end in sight.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases; Arkansas up nearly 700 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

One Springfield-area subdivision covered in a construction mess

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Springfield City Utilities placing fiber lines in neighborhoods, damages reported in one subdivision

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Springfield City Utilities is working on a project to place new fiber lines down across the area in several neighborhoods, allowing for a faster internet option.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Week of Dry Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Slightly warmer today

Latest News

News

FALSE NEGATIVES: Why timing is everything with COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
“The optimal time frame to get tested would be in that five to seven day window after someone has been exposed," Dr. Yoon said.

News

Bipartisan campaign urging Missouri voters to reject ‘Amendment 3’ in November election

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Douglas County authorities searching for man considered dangerous

Updated: 5 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Effort to test young athletes raises awareness for hidden heart conditions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Bipartisan campaign urging Missouri voters to reject ‘Amendment 3’ in November election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A bipartisan campaign is urging voters to reject 'Amendment 3' on the Missouri ballot in November.

News

Homeland Security document says White Supremacy group biggest threat, local expert disagrees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Leaked documents from the Department of Homeland Security say "White supremacists are the gravest terror threat to the United States," but a local expert on the topic disagrees.