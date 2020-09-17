Advertisement

6th grade students in Cassville to do virtual learning

(WTVG)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The school district posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday night that 6th grade students will do virtual learning starting Thursday. The plan is to have students return to school on Tuesday, September 29th.

The Barry County Health Department reported a positive Covid-19 test at the middle school.

The district says teachers will provide access to distance learning for all sixth grade students using Google Classroom. Teachers will be in contact with parents and students for assignments and more information.

7th and 8th grade students will still attend seated classes, unless the health department contacted a student who needs to go into quarantine.

The district says they will continue to work in partnership with the Barry County Health Department to follow the best protocols during the pandemic.

