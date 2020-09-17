Advertisement

Arkansas reports nearly 900 new virus cases, 9 more deaths

Governor Hutchinson briefed the media from Little Rock.
Governor Hutchinson briefed the media from Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 883 new confirmed cases Thursday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as nine more COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s confirmed virus cases since the pandemic began has increased to 71,614, according to the Department of Health. The state’s total of COVID-19 deaths grew to 1,166.

The state also reported 223 new probable cases detected through antigen testing. Two more people were hospitalized, bringing the state’s total to 389.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was encouraged by the increased use of the antigen tests, which he said is helping address the demand for rapid testing at college campuses and K-12 schools.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side

Consumer Reports: How to pay less for insulin

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years, but there are some ways for diabetics to save on insulin.

News

Consumer Reports: How to pay less for insulin

Updated: moments ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Houston, Mo. family recovering after head-on collision

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Communities in Texas County are coming together to support a well-known family involved in a head-on car crash Tuesday night.

News

Houston, Mo. family recovering after head-on collision

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

News

Quarantines, rescheduled games just a part of fall sports “new normal”

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Just a month into the fall season in high school sports some teams are already facing quarantines and rescheduled games.

Latest News

Local

Trial moved for Missouri man charged in brothers' deaths

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The trial of a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin is being moved because of extensive pre-trial publicity.

News

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley asks Dept. of Justice to protect houses of worship in pandemic

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is looking at how churches are treated during the pandemic and is now asking for help from the Department of Justice.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool Nights Mild Days

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs will be 4-6° cooler today

News

Safe, but terrifying: How haunted houses are operating this spooky season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leah Hill
This Halloween you will not be lacking in scares, but get ready to scream through your face mask at the local haunts.

News

Highway 76 bridge project underway near Cape Fair - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

New amphitheater proposal at the Lake of the Ozarks being considered by Osage Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen are considering allowing the construction of a new, 2,000 seat amphitheater at Backwater Jack's.