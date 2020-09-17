Advertisement

Arrowhead, Mizzou Arena to be used as polling places

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two of Missouri’s largest sports arenas will be used as polling places in November, election officials said.

Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be a polling place on Nov. 3. In Columbia, some voters will be able to cast their ballots at Mizzou Arena.

Athletes across the county have led efforts to increase voter registration and promote the importance of voting as part of the response to social justice issues raised since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu have led voter registration drives and the Chiefs organization has posted videos on social media encouraging people to vote.

Missouri athletes have held marches and rallies that included messages urging people to vote. On Wednesday, the basketball team released a video featuring players Mitchell Smith and Dru Smith saying they will push to have the entire team register to vote this year.

Basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said on Twitter it was vital that everyone has a chance to vote.

“We’re thankful to be able to open the doors of our home and commit to making sure the Columbia community has that opportunity,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk in Carter County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The elk carcass was found in Carter County in November 2019, with no meat or other parts taken.

News

Motorcycle rally at Lake of the Ozarks spurs concerns

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has no statewide mask requirement nor capacity limitations, though several local governments have implemented their own restrictions.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler weather ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs will be 4-6° cooler today

News

Springfield company flourishes as Americans flock to the outdoors during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 EXPOSURE NOTICE: Springfield-Greene County Health Department warns of possible exposures at adult entertainment club

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential high-risk community exposures from at least four COVID-19 positive individuals.

News

Springfield company flourishes as Americans flock to the outdoors during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Springfield-based Kuat, reports double-digit growth in sales as more buy equipment for outdoor recreation like bicycling and kayaking.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for package thieves, mower thief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
If you recognize anyone in the videos, call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: please keep your eyes open for these urgent cases of missing dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Please keep an eye out for these urgent cases involving lost dogs around the Ozarks.

News

Red cross sends locals to gulf to aid in hurricane relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas sent 16 volunteers to help with disaster response in Texas and Louisiana.

News

Salvation Army Springfield starts Red Kettle Campaign early with virtual donations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
People can expect to see Red Kettles in Greene County and Christian County closer to the holiday season.