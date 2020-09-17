Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for package thieves, mower thief

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch-A-Crook, Greene County deputies are looking for two women and a man who stole an Amazon package after doing something bizarre in the middle of a neighborhood street.

The crime happened in the Twin Lakes subdivision on September 8 just after noon in the 3700 block of N. Spring Brooke. The neighborhood is northwest of Dickerson Park Zoo. The victim told deputies a package of wedding decorations with a value of $85 had been stolen. Investigators say the thieves also took a satellite dish, valued at $150. Security cameras show a dark colored Chevrolet SUV with a spray painted white rear bumper. At the time of the incident the SUV was occupied by two women and a man. A neighbor’s surveillance system caught images of the trio spray painting the bumper in the middle of the street before the package was stolen.

Greene County detectives are also investigating a zero-turn lawn mower theft from Pitbull Powersports. The crime also happened on September 8, but in the early morning hours. The business is located on West Sunshine near Golden. Security video shows a Jeep Wrangler circling the parking lot a few times at about 1:30 a.m. and returns hours later and backs into a parking space. You see a passenger walk by on the sidewalk. He appears to have a buzzed-style haircut and could have tattoos on his left arm. Deputy Jason Winston says the thieves cut through four Master locks used to secure the mowers with cables.
Springfield police located the stolen mower at the intersection of Scenic and Seminole with more than $5,000 in damage done to it. Deputies are looking for the stolen Jeep Wrangler.  It has a black hardtop and black wheels.

If you recognize anyone in the videos, call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

