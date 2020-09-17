COVID-19 EXPOSURE NOTICE: Springfield-Greene County Health Department warns of possible exposures at adult entertainment club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential high-risk community exposures from at least four COVID-19 positive individuals.

The individuals worked at Showtime Joe’s at 2209 W. Sunshine St. over the course of several days. These individuals and customers were inconsistently masked. The employees worked between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 2

Friday, September 4

Saturday, September 5

Monday, September 7

Tuesday, September 8

Wednesday, September 9

Friday, September 11

Saturday, September 12

Anyone within six feet of a staff member for more than 15 minutes or had physical contact for any length of time on these dates should self-quarantine for 14 days from the latest date of contact. This exposure is considered high-risk due to the lack of masking and the nature of close contact over several days. Upon learning of this situation, the health department and Springfield Police Department are working together to investigate. There were no previous masking complaints against this establishment.

Face masks are required in public settings within Springfield city limits. Patrons of restaurants and/or bars must wear a face mask while seated except when eating and/or drinking. Anyone serving customers in any capacity must also wear a face covering. You can read the ordinance in its entirety here.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

