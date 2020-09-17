Advertisement

COVID-19 EXPOSURE NOTICE: Springfield-Greene County Health Department warns of possible exposures at adult entertainment club

A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020.
A health worker takes a sample for a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Coslada, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential high-risk community exposures from at least four COVID-19 positive individuals.

The individuals worked at Showtime Joe’s at 2209 W. Sunshine St. over the course of several days. These individuals and customers were inconsistently masked. The employees worked between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, September 2
  • Friday, September 4
  • Saturday, September 5
  • Monday, September 7
  • Tuesday, September 8
  • Wednesday, September 9
  • Friday, September 11
  • Saturday, September 12

Anyone within six feet of a staff member for more than 15 minutes or had physical contact for any length of time on these dates should self-quarantine for 14 days from the latest date of contact. This exposure is considered high-risk due to the lack of masking and the nature of close contact over several days. Upon learning of this situation, the health department and Springfield Police Department are working together to investigate. There were no previous masking complaints against this establishment.

Face masks are required in public settings within Springfield city limits. Patrons of restaurants and/or bars must wear a face mask while seated except when eating and/or drinking. Anyone serving customers in any capacity must also wear a face covering. You can read the ordinance in its entirety here.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

