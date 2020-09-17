Greene County Commission releases for CARES Act money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Commission approved funding for 40 CARES Act Relief Fund applications for nearly $1.1 million.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30-member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

To date, the Commission has approved more than $23,654,421.16 of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Taxpayer supported entities

City of Republic-$72,218.52 for delinquent water and sewer billing.

Ebenezer Fire District-$121,916 for SCBA bottle replacement.

City of Springfield Workforce Development-$34,689 for rent, personnel and supplies.

City of Ash Grove-$5,610.92 for payroll, PPE, operations and technology upgrades.

Greene County-$238,400.14 for operations.

Brookline Fire-$7,250 for fire extractor washer.

City Utilities-$112,886.54 for PPE.

Logan Rogersville Fire Protection-$2,743.29 for salaries and mileage.

Total: $595,714.41

Nonprofit/community organizations

Assemblies of God Marriage Encounter-$348.23 for PPE.

Family Life Community Service (Life360)-$20,000 for program rent.

Springfield Community Gardens-$10,003 for supplies.

House of Ruth dba Republic Pregnancy Center-$4,959 for supplies.

Friends of the Zoo-$83,619 for administration, events and education.

Leadership Springfield-$3,539.70 for technology.

Salvation Army-$33,000 for staffing, monitors and utilities.

Victory Mission-$13,000 for boiler heat exchangers.

Schweitzer United Methodist Grow to Know Preschool-$24,442.07 for staffing, supplies and computer.

Springfield Little Theater-$68,731.59 for utilities and mortgage.

The Arc of the Ozarks-$99,298.94 for PPE and personnel.

Fair Grove Music Boosters-$776.17 for PPE supplies.

Total: $361,717.70

Small business

JYO, LLC (Nakato)-$20,000 for PPE, payroll and equipment.

Arctic Refrigeration-$15,000 for IT upgrades.

HJ Lodging (La Quinta)-$10,000 for PPE and childcare.

Boti-$10,000 for technology.

O&G Properties-$10,000 for mortgage and utilities.

Oke-Thomas and Associates-$7,450 for PPE supplies.

Inflatable Gorilla, LLC (Jump Mania)-$5,000 for payroll, rent and utilities.

Love4Life Wellness-$5,000 for operations.

The Hillbenders, LLC-$5,000 for technology.

Prehistoric Brewing-$5,000 for operations.

Double Jacks-$5,000 for operations.

Schilling Sellmeyer Associates-$5,000 for computer equipment.

Springfield Riding Club-$5,000 for staffing and disinfecting.

Historic Firehouse #2 Events-$5,000 for event deposit refunds.

Fusion Link Communications-$5,000 for payroll.

Springfield Braiding Company-$5,000 for rent and utilities.

Stressed Out Humans-$5,000 for cleaning and online.

Your Digital Marketing Assistant-$5,000 for sole proprietor pay.

Mabins, LLC (dba Drain Pro Plumbing)-$5,000 for payroll

Joyride Midwest, LLC-$2,798.81 for operations.

Total: $140,248.81

