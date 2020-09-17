Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: please keep your eyes open for these urgent cases of missing dogs

Anna is missing from Marshfield
Anna is missing from Marshfield(KYTV)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring several urgent and unique cases involving lost dogs that need to found as soon as possible.

First up is Anna. It’s imperative to locate her. She is a 15 year old Chihuahua mix who is both seeing and hearing impaired.

She went missing on September 9th off Church street in Marshfield. Anna was wearing a leopard print collar at the time. She is also missing one of her teeth.

Our next lost dog is Rigby and his situation is unique because he and his family were just visiting Branson when he got lost. They live three and half hours away.

Rigby is a red Miniature Pinscher. He went missing on September 12th around The Good Shepherd Inn on Main Street.

People have posted saying they’ve spotted him by Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal church but he wouldn’t come to them. His owner says calling him by name may help if you spot him..

And finally, we’re once again asking you to be on the lookout for Peanut. He disappeared from Eureka Springs on July 16th, and like Rigby, his family doesn’t live there, they were just visiting their cabin on Rockhouse Road.

He is a 12 year old Pitbull Terrier with a deformed right ear. He also needs daily medication for a thyroid condition and his owners are very worried about his health. They’re offering a $2500 reward for any information.

We also want to share a happy update with you about the lost Pekingese dog we featured last week. Snog was missing from Marshfield for several weeks and hadn’t been spotted until her story aired on KY/KSPR news.

Someone found her and she is now back home recovering. She’s lost a lot of weight and is on meds, but she’s getting a lot of tlc from her very happy family.

Leigh's lost and found facebook

If you have any information about our featured missing dogs, you can post on my Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

