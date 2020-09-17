Advertisement

Missouri Auditor’s Office rates Douglas County as “good”

(KALB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway rated Douglas County books as good.

Auditors call that a notable improvement since a 2016 audit found several reoccurring issues throughout county government.

“An audit is a tool for local officials to identify and address concerns in government so they can better serve taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “I commend Douglas County officials for making improvements since their audit four years ago and for committing to take action on the issues identified in this report.”

The audit found the county’s personnel policies on required working hours for sheriff’s deputies are unclear and may result in deputies working more than the required number of hours. The report recommends the county commission work with the sheriff to clarify these policies. The report also recommended the sheriff’s office ensure proper oversight of the civil account and seized property.

The complete audit report is available here.

