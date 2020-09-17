Missouri Senator Josh Hawley asks Dept. of Justice to protect houses of worship in pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is looking at how churches are treated during the pandemic and is now asking for help from the Department of Justice.

“It’s time for the Department of Justice to bring lawsuits to enforce the first amendment. Period," Senator Hawley says. "What we’re seeing in way too many states and cities across the country is these places have one set of rules for bars and for gyms and for businesses and they have a different set of rules for churches.”

Senator Hawley believes churches across the country are having their first amendment violated because of strict restrictions due to the COVID-19. He says these restrictions aren’t as harsh for businesses like restaurants and gyms. In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, he’s asking the Department of Justice to file suit in federal court.

While it may be an issue in parts of the country, it’s not one we’re necessarily seeing here in the Springfield. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has limited occupancy to 50%, based on the square footage, for restaurants, bars, retail stores/businesses, museums, gyms and religious services.

The Springfield-Greene County Health department is keeping the rules the same across the board for these places in phase 3A of the road to recovery.

“Let’s continue to treat churches with the kind of respect they are guaranteed," Senator Hawley says. "Religious believers of all kind are guaranteed under the constitution of the United States and if you do that it’d be a great model for the rest of the state and the nation.”

Seminole Baptist Temple in Springfield held services online during the start of the pandemic when there was the shutdown. Now, two different services are held every Sunday, both online and in-person.

The lead pastor, Chantha Chhim, says the church is only seeing about half its normal attendance.

“They might not be sick or they may not have specific vulnerabilities but they have family members, parents, grandparents, that they associate with and out of care and concern for them and wanting to have contact with them on a regular basis, they just avoided larger gatherings like our church services," Pastor Chantha says.

Senator Hawley says although this isn’t a problem we see here in Greene County, it can lead to other problems in the future.

“If a local official, an executive official, can get by with treating a church with disfavor because of COVID-- they’ll do it in other areas too," Senator Hawley says.

Pastor Chantha says he’s proud of how the health department is handling the phases of reopening and is looking forward to having everyone back in person when it’s safe.

“Our church is not just to spiritually feed people," Pastor Chantha says. “Church is a center of community in general and people need that community and that space, so I’m looking forward to being able to see our people back together again.”

