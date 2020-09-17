Motorcycle rally at Lake of the Ozarks spurs concerns

Advertisement

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally plans to go on despite Coronavirus concerns
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) —

A gathering at the Lake of the Ozarks is bringing tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Missouri, generating worry that the state’s already fast-growing number of coronavirus cases could spike even higher.

Bikefest Lake of the Ozarks drew about 125,000 people last year. The event, which began Wednesday, bills itself as the largest motorcycle rally in the Midwest. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it includes five days of rides, vendor fairs, concerts and stops at area bars and restaurants.

Missouri has no statewide mask requirement nor capacity limitations, though several local governments have implemented their own restrictions.

