New amphitheater proposal at the Lake of the Ozarks being considered by Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are busy working on land next to Backwater Jack’s, as the owner plans to build a 2,000 seat amphitheater in the back of the cove.

“All in told it’s about 80 acres total," said Osage Beach City Planner, Cary Patterson.

After two hearings with the Planning and Zoning Board, the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will have its first hearing on the proposal to rezone the land and giving the owners permission to have entertainment there, instead of lodging.

Patterson said some of the biggest concerns earlier this year focused on traffic.

A local engineering firm was hired to study the land.

“Their findings basically were that our infrastructure could handle the traffic that would happen during the proposed events," Patterson said.

Noise is also a concern for neighbors.

“It’s just hard to think that I bought something, and I’m the one who has to continue to change, or if I don’t like it, leave, and adapt. Change and adapt, or leave," said Susan Daly, who lives near Backwater Jack’s.

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek called Backwater Jack’s and asked for an interview with the owner, but was told he was unavailable.

Andy Prewitt, one of the owners, spoke with KOMU earlier this summer.

“Right now, Backwater Jack’s is grandfathered in so we can have up to 75 decibels, up until 1:00 in the morning. This new amphitheater will only be allowed to have 60 decibels, and only until about midnight, or 11:45 p.m. So, we’re actually under more restrictions," Prewitt said.

Patterson said if the amphitheater is approved by the city, noise will constantly be monitored by police during the events.

“Not to mention it’s built kind of in the back of that cove, and the stage is built facing away from the lake, pushing the sound into a wooded area," Patterson said.

Osage Beach Mayor John Oliverri likes the idea.

“It gives our guest, and our second home owners, and our citizens just one more thing to do when they’re in the lake area," Olivarri said.

The amphitheater will be allowed to have 12 events every year, if given a final vote of approval by the Board of Aldermen on October 1.

