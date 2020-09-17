Advertisement

No charges filed in deadly Hollister, Mo. crash, victim identified

(WCTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No charges will be filed in a deadly crash earlier this week in Hollister, Missouri involving a pedestrian.

The Hollister Police Department identifies Joey Ray Horn, 50, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the crash Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 between the nine- and ten-mile markers.

Investigators say a driver in a semi-trailer struck the victim. Police say the semi was traveling north bound, in the passing lane, when Horn entered that lane from the median. Officers tried to revive Horn at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

The Hollister Police Department says the driver of the semi was left with little or no time to react during the crash. No charges will be filed against the semi-driver.

