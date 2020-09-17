Pig on the loose: Springfield officers looking for ‘uncatchable pig’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks community members to keep an eye out for a pig on the loose.

Officers received several calls about a small pig roaming in north Springfield around Atlantic and Main.

According to Springfield police, “he’s been dubbed the ‘uncatchable pig’ and despite multiple attempts from officers and animal control to nab him, he remains elusive.”

Police shared a video of the pig roaming around the neighborhood to Facebook. If you have any information, contact Springfield police at 417-864-1810.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.