SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Power is back on for nearly 3,000 Ozark Electric Coop customers.

The power went out just after 4:00 Thursday morning, it was restored around 5:30 a.m. No word yet on what caused the outages.

Most of the outages were in Greene County around Cox and Republic Roads.

