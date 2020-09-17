Red cross sends locals to gulf to aid in hurricane relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas sent 16 volunteers to help with disaster response along the Gulf Coast.

Those who are at higher risk for the coronavirus are being asked to sit this one out and instead volunteer at home.

Volunteers who do get deployed for those 14 days can expect to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask.

They are also using extra caution when working with those who need help. For example, those receiving meals to their home will instead get a knock on their door and then the food will be dropped off to help avoid that face to face contact.

Extra precautions are being taken on the way volunteers are helping serve too.

“With Red Cross, we like to go out and shake hands and give a pat on the back and stuff like that," said Becky Thompson a Red Cross Volunteer serving in Louisiana. "So that’s been really the only thing different with clients or with each other. At the end of the day you know we’ve just got to take care of ourselves and be safe.”

If you are interested in volunteering yourself, click HERE for more information.

