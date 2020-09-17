Safe, but terrifying: How haunted houses are operating this spooky season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

This Halloween you will not be lacking in scares, but get ready to scream through your face mask at the local haunts.

Dungeons of Dragons and Hotel of Terror will have a few extra tricks this Halloween, starting with social distancing

“We only let your group in at one time, and you’ll be a good two or three minutes ahead of the people behind you," Sterling Mathis, the owner of the Two Haunts.

Groups will be spaced apart outside, standing on designated markings to keep the six-foot distance.

Using a light system, a red light will shine indicating a group cannot enter the haunt.

“Once the green light comes on, you grab your ticket and go in,” Mathis said.

Those looking for a scare will not be the only ones masked.

“All actors are either masked or shielded,” Mathis said.

These masks are incorporated into their costume. While some characters wear masks as apart of their outfit, they will still have to wear CDC recommended face covering either under their costume mask, or make use of a face shield.

Because of the masks, expect actors to still get close to you for a good scare. All actors and staff will undergo daily temperature checks before entering the building every day

Every day, the facilities will be cleaned using disinfectant fog. Throughout the day frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized.

Meanwhile, other popular haunted attractions will not be happening this year. Harvest Fest at Rutledge Wilson Creek Farms has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. It is estimated around 80,000 attend yearly. With no way to properly social distance them, the festival has been canceled. Because of the cancellation, there will be no haunted trails this year. The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open during regular visitor hours.

You can still ride the haunted trails at the Exeter Corn Maze, and enjoy their haunts unmasked. The grounds there have been expanded to account for social distancing measures. There are frequent sensitization of touched materials, and hand sanitizing stations. Social distancing must be met.

