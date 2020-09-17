Advertisement

Springfield company flourishes as Americans flock to the outdoors during pandemic

By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As Americans look for safe recreation in the pandemic, the outdoor industry is booming.

Springfield-based Kuat, reports double-digit growth in sales as more buy equipment for outdoor recreation like bicycling and kayaking. The company’s most popular products include bike racks attaching to your vehicle. Employees distribute Kuat products from Springfield to all over the country and even internationally.

Representatives with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerces say outdoor recreation is part of its overall economic development strategy, taking advantage of the beauty of the Ozarks and all the outdoor brands and businesses we have in this area. There’s not only Kuat, but Bass Pro Shops and Lew’s Fishing, plus all the outdoor attractions that draw people to our area. They say it’s a part of the economy holding tremendous value, especially right now. And businesses like Kuat feel fortunate.

“Sales are good,” Tom Lampe, Kuat National Sales Manager. "We lost the first couple months of our season due to the pandemic, but we are ending the year with double digit growth easily, so it’s pretty amazing.

Lampe expects sales may eventually taper off, but he thinks the interest in outdoor recreation will continue, now so many people are trying it out, maybe the first time.

