Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. launches COVID-19 educational toolkit

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released a new COVID-19 educational toolkit geared toward parents and students.

The toolkit provides information on how parents can promote a healthy learning space and help their children adapt to different educational environments, whether they are learning in-person or virtually.

The toolkit includes the following resources:

  • Guidance for families on how children can keep themselves and others healthy at home, in the classroom and while participating in after-school activities.
  • Information for parents on helping their children cope with the new normal of COVID-19.
  • A COVID-19 Kids Safety Pledge children of all ages can take to show their commitment to keeping themselves, their family and friends healthy.
  • A printable checklist of symptoms parents and children can review each morning to make sure children are well enough to go to class and be around others.
  • A video starring local kids on what COVID-19 is and how children can help slow the spread of disease.
  • Printable coloring and activity pages.
  • Guidance pages for childcare centers and K-12 schools.

According to the health department, children between the ages of 5 and 17 accounted for 7% of Greene County’s new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. The toolkit comes to help parents and students make informed decisions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the health department launched a COVID-19 toolkit for businesses to help employers stop the spread of COVID-19 within their workplaces. CLICK HERE to learn about that toolkit.

For the latest updates from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, CLICK HERE.

