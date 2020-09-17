Advertisement

St. Louis poll workers told to ‘act surprised’ if asked about no mask

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Poll workers who signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis were urged in an email to “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren’t wearing masks given the coronavirus threat, but the elections director said Thursday that the message was misinterpreted.

The St. Charles County Election Authority sent the email to poll workers on Wednesday. It says workers will not be required to wear a mask on Nov. 3 but must keep one near them and put it on if a voter asks.

“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” the email states. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”

Kurt Bahr, the county’s director of elections, said the email was simply poorly worded.

“The phrase ‘act surprised’ was intended to communicate, ‘Don’t have a debate or dialogue with the voter, don’t have any type of discussion that’s going to slow down the line, just put the mask on, take care of the voter and keep the mask on while they are there in the polling place,’” Bahr said.

In fact, the point of the email was to communicate an upgraded mask policy for election workers, Bahr said. After the August primary election, the county decided that rather than simply encouraging workers to wear masks, it would require them in November to have one nearby, such as on their ear, under their chin or on a lanyard, and to put it on if a voter asks.

“Unfortunately, that phrase has caused people to think that somehow we are downplaying the need for masks when in fact we are increasing the requirement for masks,” Bahr said.

Missouri doesn’t have a statewide mask mandate and St. Charles County doesn’t require them either. But St. Louis city and county have strict mask requirements.

St. Charles County is one of the outlying areas of the St. Louis region reporting high numbers of new COVID-19 cases over the last month. The county has reported 6,864 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, eclipsing everywhere else in Missouri except for St. Louis County and Kansas City. St. Charles County has also reported 108 COVID-19 deaths, which are more than all other jurisdictions except for St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis.

Statewide, Missouri has seen a sharp rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reopening for business in mid-June. The state had reported just over 16,000 confirmed cases when statewide restrictions were lifted three months ago. As of Wednesday, the confirmed case count stood at 106,587 and the state’s death toll was 1,739.

Bahr said St. Charles County is providing masks to poll workers, and they’ll be positioned behind Plexiglas. Voters are not required to wear masks at the polls in St. Charles County, but some jurisdictions, including St. Louis city and county, are requiring election workers and voters to wear face coverings.

Bahr expects about 80% of eligible voters to participate in the November election. Of those, roughly 225,000 people are expected to vote in St. Charles County, and he estimates that about 90% will vote in-person rather than by mail-in ballot.

The county typically uses about 700 poll workers but is seeking 1,000 this year. Bahr said the extra workers are needed to help sanitize polling places and to help with crowd control.

___

AP’s Advance Voting guide brings you the facts about voting early, by mail or absentee from each state: https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No charges filed in deadly Hollister, Mo. crash, victim identified

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
No charges will be filed in a deadly crash earlier this week in Hollister, Missouri involving a pedestrian.

Sports

Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for COVID-19; ten asked to quarantine

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A person who watched the game from the group’s box in Arrowhead Stadium’s lower level tested positive the Chiefs season opener.

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. launches COVID-19 educational toolkit

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released a new COVID-19 educational toolkit geared toward parents and students.

Local

Pig on the loose: Springfield officers looking for ‘uncatchable pig’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department asks community members to keep an eye out for a pig on the loose.

Latest News

Local

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk in Carter County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The elk carcass was found in Carter County in November 2019, with no meat or other parts taken.

News

Arrowhead, Mizzou Arena to be used as polling places

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be a polling place on Nov. 3. In Columbia, some voters will be able to cast their ballots at Mizzou Arena.

News

Motorcycle rally at Lake of the Ozarks spurs concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has no statewide mask requirement nor capacity limitations, though several local governments have implemented their own restrictions.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler weather ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs will be 4-6° cooler today

News

Springfield company flourishes as Americans flock to the outdoors during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

COVID-19 EXPOSURE NOTICE: Springfield-Greene County Health Department warns of possible exposures at adult entertainment club

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential high-risk community exposures from at least four COVID-19 positive individuals.