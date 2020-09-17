Advertisement

Stone Co. Health Dept. announces three new COVID-19 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County Health Department has announced three new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Five people in Stone County have died from COVID-19, according to health officials. Stone County reports 401 cases, including 312 recoveries, as of Thursday afternoon.

“We are all working very hard to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We understand this is a very frustrating time for everyone. SCHD has one goal and that goal is to keep our schools and businesses safely open and the only way to do that is quarantine contacts and positives to contain the spread of COVID-19,” says Pam Burnett, Administrator of the Stone County Health Department.

The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene, wearing a cloth face covering and social distancing.

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri, Arkansas and around the Ozarks

