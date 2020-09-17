Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month emphasizes mental health amid the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

September is Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month.

In the U.S., statistics show, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34.

Available Resources:

If you’re needing immediate assistance call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Burrell’s 24-hour crisis helpline is 1-800-494-7355.

Call the Missouri Crisis Line available 24/7 at 1-877-535-4357 or text HAND to 839863

