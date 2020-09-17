Advertisement

Trial moved for Missouri man charged in brothers' deaths

Garland Joseph Nelson
Garland Joseph Nelson(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - The trial of a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin is being moved because of extensive pre-trial publicity.

Online court records show that a change of venue was granted Tuesday relocating Garland Nelson’s trial to Johnson County from Caldwell County, where the crime happened.

Nelson is facing the death penalty in the killings of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. They disappeared in July 2019 after visiting Nelson’s farm in Braymer to collect a $250,000 debt stemming from a cattle deal. Their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska. Nelson has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

