$10.4 million grant to help with U.S. Route 60 upgrades in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has received a grant worth nearly $10.4 million for roadway and rail improvements along the U.S. Route 60 corridor in Webster County.

A proposed project would fund one-grade separation along the U.S. 60 and BNSF Thayer-North Rail Corridor in Webster County, Missouri and close eight additional at-grade crossings.

“The U.S. 60 corridor is a critical thoroughfare for commercial activity and everyday travel in Webster County,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. “As highway traffic and rail freight have increased over the years, there’s a clear need for improvements to enhance safety and support continued economic growth over the long term. I commend the Webster County Commission, the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, and local stakeholders for the work they’ve done to make this grant application successful and I will continue supporting their efforts on the federal level.”

Last year, Webster County held several meetings geared toward creating plans for future improvements of this area, including major intersections and railroad crossings.

