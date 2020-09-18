Advertisement

Baxter County authorities recover body of missing boater from White River

Barre man dies in apparent drowning.
Barre man dies in apparent drowning.(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) --

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a boater in the White River on Thursday night.

Investigators identified the victim as Richard Lee Carpenter, 75, Pleasanton, Kan.

Carpenter’s son told authorities they put the boat in the water at Buford Spur.  Richard Carpenter was going to motor the boat to where they were staying at nearby on Cameron Trail.  Once the boat was in the water, he was unable to get the motor started because there was rope caught up in the prop.  He attempted to use the trolling motor instead, but the current was too swift to make headway.  The son saw his father trying to clear the rope from the prop, but then lost sight of him.  When he next saw the boat, his father was not in it.

Authorities located the boat just south of Crooked Creek.  A rope was caught up in the motor, and the boat was hung upon a tree limb but did not appear to be damaged.  The body was recovered in Rim Shoals access area about 50 yards from the boat.

