Advertisement

Cardinals drop series opener to Pirates, fall to third place in NL Central

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) celebrates with Josh Bell (55) and ColinMoran, left, after crossing home plate next to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, on a three-run home run off Cardinals relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) celebrates with Josh Bell (55) and ColinMoran, left, after crossing home plate next to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, on a three-run home run off Cardinals relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Steven Brault pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped an eight-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

St. Louis dropped to third place in the NL Central, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and one back of the Cincinnati Reds. The top two finishers in each division advance to the expanded playoffs this year, along with two wild-card teams.

Brault (1-3) had never pitched more than seven innings in his previous 43 starts. The Cardinals got their only hits in the third. After Rangel Ravelo walked, Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman hit back-to-back singles, with Ravelo scoring on Edman’s hit.

Brault retired his final 16 batters. He struck out eight, walked two and threw 110 pitches.

Polanco’s homer with two outs in the fourth off Austin Gomber (0-1) just cleared the fence in right-center and put the Pirates ahead 3-1. Josh Stallings capped the four-run inning with an RBI double.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson left after two innings because of right elbow tightness. Hudson, who allowed one hit and walked two, has a 2.77 ERA in eight starts.

Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled in the fifth and came home on Josh Bell’s sacrifice fly.

GIMME FIVE

The Cardinals began their second straight five-game series after losing three of five at Milwaukee in a set that ended Wednesday night. St. Louis also closes the regular season with a five-game series against the Brewers next weekend at home.

According the Elias Sports Bureau, the Cardinals last had back-to-back five-game series in 1962. St. Louis has been playing catch-up since its season was suspended from July 31 to Aug. 14 because 10 players tested positive for COVID-19.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Wong (left side discomfort) returned after missing three games. ... RHP Giovanny Gallegos (strained right groin) is expected to have a bullpen session soon, manager Mike Shildt said. ... RHP John Gant (right groin discomfort) played catch for the first time since leaving Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati after throwing five pitches.

Pirates: OF Cole Tucker was placed on the seven-day concussion list. INF/OF Jose Osuna was recalled from the team’s alternate training site in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martínez (0-2, 10.32 ERA) will pitch the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. St. Louis is undecided on a starter for the second game. Martínez is 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA against Pittsburgh in 12 career starts.

Pirates: RHPs Trevor Williams (1-7, 6.35 ERA) and Chad Kuhl (1-2, 5.50 ERA) are the scheduled starters. Williams is tied for the major league lead in losses with Arizona’s Luke Weaver.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quarantines, rescheduled games just a part of fall sports “new normal”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Just a month into the fall season in high school sports some teams are already facing quarantines and rescheduled games.

Sports

Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for COVID-19; ten asked to quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person who watched the game from the group’s box in Arrowhead Stadium’s lower level tested positive the Chiefs season opener.

News

Cards manager Shildt docked 1 game, misses nightcap vs Brews

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals and Brewers, both under .500 but competing for spots in the expanded playoff field, tangled with Milwaukee leading 13-2.

Sports

Chiefs offensive line crucial part of dynamic attack

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs, who visit the Chargers in their glittering new stadium near Los Angeles on Sunday, wound up with the third-most rush yards in the league in Week 1.

Latest News

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

News

Edwards-Helaire looks to build on starring debut for Chiefs

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The first-round pick ran 25 times for 138 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown scamper, in leading Kansas City to a 34-20 victory over Houston last week.

News

Chiefs offense shows balance, firepower right out of gate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
That game to kick off the NFL’s season on Thursday night, though, may have illustrated just how exceptional their offense can be.

Sports

Keller’s shutout lifts Royals to sixth straight win; Cardinals drop series to Reds

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Royals won their sixth straight game Sunday behind Brad Keller's shutout.

Sports

Albert Pujols hits 660th career homer, ties Willie Mays for 5th place

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Albert Pujols hit his 660th career homer, tying the Los Angeles Angels slugger for fifth on the all-time list with Willie Mays.