Driver on the run after a short car chase on Sunshine Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A deputy tried to pull a man over for speeding on Sunshine Street Friday morning. The driver sped off, and then crashed on Moore Road less than a minute later.

Deputies say the man ran off. They searched a neighborhood on Farm Road 133, but didn’t find him.

The sheriff’s office believes the man is wanted for a parole violation, but they don’t believe he’s a threat to the public. They also said the car belonged to someone the man knows.

