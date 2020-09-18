Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

The U.S. Forest Service says the death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, has said that wildfire was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used for a gender reveal party.

The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death is under investigation.

Wildfires in California this year are blamed for at least 25 deaths.

USDA Forest Service officials on the San Bernardino National Forest have confirmed the death of a firefighter on the #ElDoradoFire. The incident took place on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. pic.twitter.com/61XX1SBpmH — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.