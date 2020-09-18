Fit Life: Grow a superfood through the fall and winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re showing you how easy it is to grow you own broccoli sprouts. KY3′s Paul Adler visited with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology to see how easily you can make it happen in your home.

Here’s what Pamela told us: Grow your own superfood in just a few days!

Fall may feel like the end of gardening season but did you know you can grow your own superfood all year round?

Sprouts are easy to grow and I especially love broccoli sprouts to add a boost to my salad. Broccoli spouts are high in sulforaphane which is a precursor to a power antioxidant called glutathione. Glutathione supports a healthy immune system and is critical for cell repair.

To grow your own broccoli sprouts you need seeds and a sprouting jar or a wide mouthed jar and cheese cloth to cover the opening.

Take 2 tablespoons of seeds and soak them for at least 6 hours (ideally overnight) in 6 tablespoons of water.

Drain and rinse the seeds and store at an angle (so they can drain) in dry dark place like a cabinet or pantry. Perform the rinse two times a day.

In 4 to 5 days you’ll be ready to harvest your sprouts! 12 hours after the last rinse you can transfer them to a new container to store in the refrigerator. Enjoy them on salads and sandwiches or in your eggs.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.