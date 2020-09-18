Advertisement

Kansas City officer shot in July returns home, continues rehab

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who was shot in the head two months ago is now back in Kansas City.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Thursday that the officer had been receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility out of state, the Kansas City Star reports. He has returned to Kansas City to continue treatment at an outpatient facility.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in early July while pursuing a suspect who was accused of waving a gun at a McDonald’s. A second officer fired back at the suspect, 31-year-old Ky Jonson, killing him.

The injured officer is walking and talking.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MDC releases peregrine falcon back into wild after recovery from broken bones

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Conservation worked with the World Bird Sanctuary to release a peregrine falcon into the wild after its recovery from life-threatening injuries.

News

Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving two watercraft on Table Rock Lake.

News

EPA director tours Springfield projects impacted by Brownfields program

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

EPA director tours Springfield projects impacted by Brownfields program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The director of the Environmental Protection Agency stopped in Springfield Friday to hear the successes of community projects supported through the EPA’s Brownfields program.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Smoke will continue aloft across the area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Sunny skies and smoke aloft will continue across the area

News

Madison Co, Ark. authorities arrest man wanted in shooting in Fayetteville after pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Madison County, Ark. deputies arrested a man wanted in a shooting in Fayetteville and a rape after a pursuit Thursday.

News

195 homicides reported in St. Louis, surpassing all of 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis has seen a huge spike in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal, since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence.

News

Chiefs look to spoil Chargers inaugural game at SoFi Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have won 11 of the past 12 in the series and have taken the past six as the road team.

News

Springfield School District needs more crossing guards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
There's a shortage of crossing guards at schools this year, and the city of Springfield is looking to fill to keep students safe.

News

Fit Life: Grow a superfood through the fall and winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re showing you how easy it is to grow you own broccoli sprouts. KY3′s Paul Adler visited with Pamela Hernandez of Sharlin Health and Neurology to see how easily you can make it happen in your home.