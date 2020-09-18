Kansas City officer shot in July returns home, continues rehab

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who was shot in the head two months ago is now back in Kansas City.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Thursday that the officer had been receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility out of state, the Kansas City Star reports. He has returned to Kansas City to continue treatment at an outpatient facility.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in early July while pursuing a suspect who was accused of waving a gun at a McDonald’s. A second officer fired back at the suspect, 31-year-old Ky Jonson, killing him.

The injured officer is walking and talking.

